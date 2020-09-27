Stifel Financial Corp Buys 14,159 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,159 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Ultra Clean worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 16.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 16,116 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 15.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 168.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 100,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 20.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 40,108 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Chris Siu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $61,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,394 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $31.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.57.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

