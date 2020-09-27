Stifel Financial Corp Buys 19,705 Shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 98.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Veritex worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the second quarter valued at about $385,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Veritex in the second quarter valued at about $669,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Veritex by 214.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veritex by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,024,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,138,000 after purchasing an additional 44,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the second quarter valued at about $2,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBTX opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Veritex Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $803.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.87.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Veritex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In other news, insider Jeff Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $179,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cara Mcdaniel acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $33,516.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,516. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,813 shares of company stock worth $118,383. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

