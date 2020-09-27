Stifel Financial Corp Buys 2,978 Shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.80 per share, with a total value of $101,210.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,880.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SAIC opened at $77.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.71. Science Applications International Corp has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $96.80.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.15%.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.