Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,373 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 30.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 14,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 61.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 154.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 24,029 shares during the last quarter. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTR stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.23%.

Virtus Total Return Fund Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

