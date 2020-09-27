Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 36.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at $61,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 40.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 24.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 27.1% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. bluebird bio Inc has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $105.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.20.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $2.22. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 272.66% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%. The firm had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.74 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $39,562.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,594 shares in the company, valued at $636,849.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $27,275.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,089.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,772 shares of company stock valued at $109,995. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on bluebird bio from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Sunday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

