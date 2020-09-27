Stifel Financial Corp Has $662,000 Holdings in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Safehold were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 25.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 40,060 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 40.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Safehold by 12.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Safehold in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Safehold by 236.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 18,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $998,127.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 4,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,983.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,632,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,711,599.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 92,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,041,466 and sold 292,030 shares valued at $15,105,785. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $57.13 on Friday. Safehold Inc has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $67.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13 and a beta of -0.41.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that Safehold Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho raised Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Safehold in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.