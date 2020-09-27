Stifel Financial Corp Has $682,000 Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 69,737.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 448,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 14.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,679,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,328,000 after buying an additional 338,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 71.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,166,000 after buying an additional 157,426 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 135.6% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 236,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,128,000 after buying an additional 136,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 102,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNS opened at $55.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.34. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $78.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 55.04% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $94.09 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

