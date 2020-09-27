Stifel Financial Corp Has $682,000 Stock Holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 45.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,187 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,697,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 561,076 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 843,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 112,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 12.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 784,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 87,706 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 29.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 448,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 102,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 19.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 66,353 shares in the last quarter. 22.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSI opened at $5.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $6.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

