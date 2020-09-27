Stifel Financial Corp Has $687,000 Position in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,813 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 16.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,712 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 18,394 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 15.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,773 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 34,732 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 5.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 56,251 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 69.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 138,431 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 56,963 shares during the period.

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%.

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd Company Profile

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

