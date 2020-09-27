Stifel Financial Corp Has $699,000 Stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 80.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 16.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of IRDM opened at $24.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07. Iridium Communications Inc has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $32.08. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $140.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 200,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $5,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,061,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,262,611. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 100,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,719,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 462,676 shares of company stock valued at $13,123,118 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

