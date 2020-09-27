Stifel Financial Corp Has $740,000 Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,951,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,913 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $36,357,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,871,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,607,000 after acquiring an additional 912,622 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,860,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,150,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,282,000 after acquiring an additional 658,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OC. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Benchmark lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.62.

OC opened at $66.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $70.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.59.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $342,723.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,683. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $179,151.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

