Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,219 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,659,000. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 834,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,932,000 after purchasing an additional 68,654 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 95,469 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 385,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 85,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 206,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 23,215 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCQ stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.