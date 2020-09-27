Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,787,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,012,000 after buying an additional 49,423 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 1,772.7% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 18,525 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 1,237.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 17,648 shares during the period. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.74, for a total value of $256,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,584 shares in the company, valued at $256,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $159.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.43. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.01 and a 12-month high of $199.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.30 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 131.03% and a net margin of 29.61%. Ubiquiti’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.25.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

