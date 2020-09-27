Stifel Financial Corp Invests $701,000 in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 36.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,231,000 after purchasing an additional 88,836 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 in the second quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,232,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 in the second quarter valued at approximately $557,000.

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $118.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.63. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $136.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

