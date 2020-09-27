Stifel Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Skechers USA during the second quarter worth $63,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 31.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 29.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 44.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

SKX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.68.

Skechers USA stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. Skechers USA Inc has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $729.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers USA Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.