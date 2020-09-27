Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 813 Shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Amc Networks worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Amc Networks by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 848,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amc Networks by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 574,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after acquiring an additional 120,205 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new stake in Amc Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,230,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Amc Networks by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 147,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 73,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Amc Networks by 368.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMCX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Macquarie raised Amc Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amc Networks in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Amc Networks from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.54.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.21. Amc Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $1.23. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 65.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $646.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amc Networks Inc will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

