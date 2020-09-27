Stifel Financial Corp Purchases New Stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth $73,179,000. FMR LLC grew its position in PVH by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,536,000 after acquiring an additional 514,263 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in PVH by 76.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 632,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,816,000 after acquiring an additional 274,491 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the second quarter worth $11,660,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in PVH by 18,128.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 235,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after buying an additional 233,851 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. PVH Corp has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $108.06. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PVH. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PVH from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of PVH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PVH from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

