Stifel Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 18,992 Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PETS. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Petmed Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 2,152.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Petmed Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Petmed Express news, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,760,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded Petmed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Petmed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ PETS opened at $30.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $627.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.68. Petmed Express Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.84.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.96 million. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

