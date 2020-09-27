Stifel Financial Corp Sells 3,140 Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.78% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth $184,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth $214,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth $818,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $52.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.73. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

