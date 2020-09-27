Stifel Financial Corp Sells 4,052 Shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.28% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 54.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000.

NASDAQ FCVT opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.71. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $42.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

