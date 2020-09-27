Stifel Financial Corp Sells 4,455 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,170,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,583,000 after buying an additional 640,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,547,000 after buying an additional 52,895 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,442,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,617,000 after buying an additional 14,691 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 992,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,698,000 after buying an additional 429,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 946,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,993,000 after buying an additional 662,119 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $95.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.89 and its 200-day moving average is $103.27. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.32). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

