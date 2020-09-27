Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,239 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATRC. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in AtriCure by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after buying an additional 14,014 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 233.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 29,862 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 55.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,156 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Regina E. Groves sold 6,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $264,072.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,270.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 6.81. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.51. AtriCure Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $51.76.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.07 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts anticipate that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATRC shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AtriCure from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AtriCure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.