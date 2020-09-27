Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Position Boosted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Summit Materials worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 40.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,668,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964,258 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,916,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,130,000 after acquiring an additional 182,581 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 38.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,309,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,647,000 after acquiring an additional 922,911 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 30.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,244,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,176,000 after acquiring an additional 763,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 57.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,056,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,667 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SUM opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.63. Summit Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $575.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.90 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

In other Summit Materials news, CEO Anne P. Noonan purchased 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

