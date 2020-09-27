Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Supreme Cannabis Company Inc (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) were up 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 2,270,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 293% from the average daily volume of 578,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Supreme Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $0.30 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18.

Supreme Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPRWF)

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

