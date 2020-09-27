Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 66.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 30,769 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $6,261,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 1,049.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 382,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 349,616 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $5,226,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,472,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,108,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,174,000 after acquiring an additional 151,162 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telephone & Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

In other Telephone & Data Systems news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $71,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TDS opened at $18.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. Telephone & Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

