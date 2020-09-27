TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in TopBuild by 13,125.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in TopBuild by 9.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 39.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in TopBuild by 466.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other TopBuild news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 11,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.58, for a total value of $1,649,137.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,394.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert M. Kuhns sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $42,807.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,616.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,234 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,977 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLD opened at $158.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TopBuild Corp has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $166.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.53.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.49. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $646.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.77.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

