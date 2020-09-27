TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Holdings Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,408 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,646 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of TRI Pointe Group worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 179.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 101,899 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 48,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $212,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,028.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,958,513.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TPH opened at $16.87 on Friday. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $766.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

