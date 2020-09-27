Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) by 65.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Tribune Publishing were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

TPCO opened at $11.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.49. Tribune Publishing Co has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.31. Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $183.10 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Tribune Publishing Co will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TPCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Tribune Publishing in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub lowered Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

