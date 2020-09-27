Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,053 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of Tupperware Brands worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,772,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 202,480 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth $7,125,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 838,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 107.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 832,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 431,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 18.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 670,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 106,335 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TUP shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Sidoti raised their price target on Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Argus raised Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.23 and a beta of 3.62. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $397.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.55 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.