United States Steel (NYSE:X) vs. CITIC (NYSE:CTPCY) Financial Survey

United States Steel (NYSE:X) and CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares United States Steel and CITIC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Steel -16.25% -18.78% -6.21% CITIC N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

United States Steel pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. CITIC pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. United States Steel pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United States Steel has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.4% of United States Steel shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of United States Steel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

United States Steel has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CITIC has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for United States Steel and CITIC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Steel 6 7 1 0 1.64 CITIC 0 0 0 0 N/A

United States Steel presently has a consensus target price of $7.38, indicating a potential upside of 3.73%. Given United States Steel’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe United States Steel is more favorable than CITIC.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United States Steel and CITIC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Steel $12.94 billion 0.12 -$630.00 million $0.09 79.00 CITIC $72.90 billion 0.30 $6.88 billion N/A N/A

CITIC has higher revenue and earnings than United States Steel.

Summary

CITIC beats United States Steel on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke. This segment serves customers in the service center, conversion, automotive, construction, container, and appliance and electrical markets. The USSE segment provides slabs, strip mill plate, sheet, tin mill products, and spiral welded pipes, as well as heating radiators, and refractory ceramic materials. This segment serves customers in the construction, service center, conversion, container, transportation, appliance and electrical, oil, gas, and petrochemical markets. The Tubular segment offers seamless and electric resistance welded steel casing and tubing products; and standard and line pipe and mechanical tubing products primarily to customers in the oil, gas, and petrochemical markets. The company also provides railroad services; and owns, develops, and manages various real estate assets. United States Steel Corporation was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

CITIC Company Profile

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil; coal mining; import and export of commodities; aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; manganese mining and processing; development of iron ore mine; production of copper and ferroniobium; and operation of coal-fired power stations. In addition, the company manufactures special steel, bars, plates, steel tubes, forged steel, wires, and casting billets. Further, it provides engineering contracting services for infrastructure, housing, municipal, and industrial facilities, as well as agriculture, energy, and resources sectors; and engineering services in the areas of urban development and ecological preservation projects. Additionally, the company engages in the urban renewal and development projects, including residential properties; ownership and operation of a portfolio of commercial and industrial properties; provision of telecommunication services; investment and management of ports and port terminals; distribution of motor vehicles and related services, food and FMCG products, and healthcare and electrical products; and provision of logistics, commercial aviation, and publication services. The company was formerly known as CITIC Pacific Limited and changed its name to CITIC Limited in August 2014. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. CITIC Limited is a subsidiary of CITIC Group Corporation.

