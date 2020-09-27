Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Uniti Group worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Uniti Group by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,527,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 863,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Uniti Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,870,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,634,000 after purchasing an additional 824,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Uniti Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,780,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,893,000 after purchasing an additional 401,027 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Uniti Group by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 395,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Uniti Group by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,345,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 359,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

UNIT stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($3.54). Uniti Group had a negative net margin of 65.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNIT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

