Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Position Lowered by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Valmont Industries worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth about $102,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 179.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $118.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.55. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $154.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $688.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.80 million. Analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

