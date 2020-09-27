Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,112,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,010 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Zogenix worth $111,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 72.2% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 886,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,955,000 after purchasing an additional 371,795 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the second quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,141,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,829,000 after buying an additional 75,882 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,372,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 1,015.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 314,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 286,647 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zogenix alerts:

ZGNX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

ZGNX stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $970.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.79. Zogenix, Inc. has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $57.22.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.