Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Position in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,587,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 260,442 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.31% of Cardtronics worth $110,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 29,475 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 3.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,541,000 after acquiring an additional 59,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the second quarter valued at $4,150,000.

CATM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATM opened at $19.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.75 million, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.62. Cardtronics PLC has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $47.41.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.52 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardtronics PLC will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

