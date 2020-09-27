Vanguard Group Inc. Has $106.90 Million Stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,288,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.55% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $106,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,424,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $4,052,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $3,891,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 509,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,501,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRMK opened at $9.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.00.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03).

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRMK shares. BidaskClub raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

