Vanguard Group Inc. Has $109.52 Million Stock Position in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,861,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Avaya worth $109,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avaya during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avaya during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Avaya during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Avaya by 76.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.71). Avaya had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVYA. Colliers Secur. began coverage on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avaya from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avaya from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

