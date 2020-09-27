Vanguard Group Inc. Has $110.25 Million Stock Position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,108,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 475,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $110,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,485,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,290,000 after purchasing an additional 139,909 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 9.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,339,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,773,000 after purchasing an additional 120,224 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,316,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,976,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 17.1% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 750,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 646,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 29,411 shares during the period.

WDR stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $929.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $240.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waddell & Reed Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.30.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

