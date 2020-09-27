Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 970,549 Shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,468,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.41% of Pagerduty worth $99,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Pagerduty by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pagerduty by 22.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pagerduty by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pagerduty by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 72,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pagerduty by 165.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 165,728 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $1,554,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $27,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,654 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,659 in the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pagerduty stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Pagerduty Inc has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $37.24.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.67 million. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. Pagerduty’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.53.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

