Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,262,553 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,318,036 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.64% of Transocean worth $108,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 28.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,299,030 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 290,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Transocean by 35.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,558 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Transocean by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,932,229 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $18,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,943 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Transocean in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 27.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,429,478 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 307,816 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RIG opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $491.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.34. Transocean LTD has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $7.28.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIG shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Clarkson Capital cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

