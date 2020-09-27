Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 54,938 Shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,347,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,938 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $108,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 672.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,545,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,349 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,460,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,418 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,570,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 307.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 553,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 417,713 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 483,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 242,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $26.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64. Stitch Fix Inc has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.92 and a beta of 2.73.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.26). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFIX. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.70.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $964,024.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,355.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,904 shares of company stock worth $9,645,609. Company insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.