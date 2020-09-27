Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 639,082 Shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,422,007 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 639,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.65% of Covanta worth $109,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Covanta in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Covanta in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Covanta by 59.3% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Covanta in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in Covanta by 18.6% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 12,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

CVA opened at $7.90 on Friday. Covanta Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 457.14%.

CVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.69.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

