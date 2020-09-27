Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Verso worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Verso by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Verso by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Verso by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Verso during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Verso during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRS stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. Verso Corp has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $263.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $1.74. Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $268.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verso Corp will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Verso’s payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

VRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded shares of Verso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

