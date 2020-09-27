VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Stock Position Decreased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in VICI Properties by 41.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 65,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in VICI Properties by 3.0% during the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,545,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,630,000 after buying an additional 131,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 65.0% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $123,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $198,996.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,243. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

VICI Properties stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 99.57, a current ratio of 99.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. VICI Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.74 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.41%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

