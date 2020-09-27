VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NYSEARCA:CSA) Trading 0.8% Higher

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NYSEARCA:CSA) shares traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.23 and last traded at $40.16. 1,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.85.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.55.

