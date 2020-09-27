Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Virtu Financial worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIRT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 66.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 123.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIRT stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of -0.39. Virtu Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.94.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Virtu Financial Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIRT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.41.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

