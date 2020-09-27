Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Waitr Holdings Inc. provides an online food ordering and delivery platform. The Company’s platform allows users to discover, order and receive food from local restaurants and national chains. Waitr Holdings Inc. is based in Lake Charles, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Waitr in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Waitr from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Waitr from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Waitr in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Waitr from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waitr presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.94.

WTRH opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. Waitr has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $374.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -4.30.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. The firm had revenue of $60.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waitr will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTRH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Waitr by 255.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after buying an additional 1,199,936 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Waitr during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Waitr by 31.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Waitr by 9.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Waitr by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 72,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

