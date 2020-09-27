Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 572,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,991 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.83% of Werner Enterprises worth $24,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $568.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.70 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

