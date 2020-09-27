WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WTKWY. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $85.72 on Friday. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $87.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.59.

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

