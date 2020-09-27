Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Xencor were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Xencor by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,068,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,986,000 after purchasing an additional 378,798 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 2,695.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 391,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after acquiring an additional 377,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,767,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,802,000 after acquiring an additional 322,273 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 47.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 907,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,380,000 after acquiring an additional 291,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 154.2% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 463,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after acquiring an additional 280,916 shares in the last quarter.

Get Xencor alerts:

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 0.94. Xencor Inc has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $43.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.92.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. The business had revenue of $13.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that Xencor Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XNCR. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Xencor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.