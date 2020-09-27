Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Yext worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Yext by 273.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 96,783 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Yext during the second quarter worth approximately $7,993,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 119.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 24,256 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Yext by 1,787.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Yext during the second quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YEXT opened at $15.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.59. Yext Inc has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $88.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yext news, insider Jim Steele sold 5,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $94,400.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,684.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $160,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,354 shares in the company, valued at $375,532.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 474,938 shares of company stock worth $7,980,030. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Yext in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Yext from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

